BERNcash (BERN) Trading 45.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, BERNcash has traded down 45.8% against the US dollar. One BERNcash coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. BERNcash has a market cap of $21,239.19 and $16.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Storeum (STO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00122080 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00865996 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00043746 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00033318 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00186997 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007559 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00114003 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About BERNcash

BERN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. The official website for BERNcash is berncoin.org. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash.

BERNcash Coin Trading

BERNcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BERNcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

