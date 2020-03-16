Beryl Capital Management LLC Invests $2.35 Million in Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,744 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000. Instructure accounts for 0.4% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Instructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Instructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Instructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Instructure by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Instructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Instructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

INST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Instructure in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research lowered Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.60 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

INST opened at $48.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Instructure Inc has a 12 month low of $37.06 and a 12 month high of $54.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.11.

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

