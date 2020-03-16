Binance Coin (BNB) Market Capitalization Tops $1.50 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded 42% lower against the dollar. One Binance Coin token can now be purchased for $9.66 or 0.00190216 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Exrates, Gate.io and HitBTC. Binance Coin has a market cap of $1.50 billion and $332.95 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.27 or 0.02229942 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00106817 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s launch date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance.

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, FCoin, Bancor Network, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, Gate.io, AirSwap, Binance and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.