BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLFS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $265,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,445.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $154,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,380.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,378 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLFS opened at $9.03 on Monday. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $176.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 6.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 40.42% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 million. Analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.