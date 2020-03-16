Bitblocks One Day Volume Reaches $1,097.00 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. Bitblocks has a total market cap of $165,564.66 and approximately $1,097.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded down 41% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00033506 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00111584 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000838 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,180.75 or 1.01372113 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00084454 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000889 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000391 BTC.

DFSCoin (DFS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 222,106,807 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com.

Bitblocks Coin Trading

Bitblocks can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

