Bitcoin Cash Price Hits $177.96 on Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $177.96 or 0.03435577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Buda, Ovis and Bitso. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $3.26 billion and approximately $4.27 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,179.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00767116 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00024404 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000568 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,334,500 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Kuna, Coinsuper, GOPAX, DragonEX, Bibox, BitForex, Altcoin Trader, Liqui, ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im, Bitfinex, WEX, BTC Markets, Trade Satoshi, Bittylicious, QuadrigaCX, Mercatox, BiteBTC, IDCM, Tidex, ChaoEX, Bitinka, C2CX, Bit2C, CEX.IO, Graviex, Bitbns, BTC Trade UA, Huobi, Fatbtc, Coinsquare, ABCC, Korbit, Sistemkoin, BitBay, Gatecoin, EXX, cfinex, Braziliex, Bitstamp, Coinone, Coinbase Pro, MBAex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Coinnest, ACX, Bitbank, Indodax, Bitsane, Trade By Trade, Coindeal, Allcoin, Zaif, HBUS, CoinExchange, Upbit, Coinhub, CoinFalcon, Buda, Binance, Coinbe, Liquid, BX Thailand, xBTCe, UEX, Coinroom, Bitso, YoBit, Poloniex, FCoin, Cobinhood, RightBTC, TOPBTC, CPDAX, OKCoin International, Negocie Coins, BigONE, Koinim, Kucoin, Bittrex, Bit-Z, bitFlyer, Mercado Bitcoin, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, QBTC, Cryptohub, Coinrail, Independent Reserve, SouthXchange, OKEx, Exmo, HitBTC, Instant Bitex, Iquant, Cryptopia, BTCC, Koinex, BitMarket, Zebpay, CoinEx, DSX, CoinTiger, Exrates, Koineks, Kraken, Crex24, Bithumb, Vebitcoin, Livecoin, Coinfloor, Bleutrade, B2BX, Bisq, OTCBTC, Gate.io, CoinBene, Ovis, Cryptomate, CoinEgg, COSS and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

