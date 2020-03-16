Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Hits $0.0144 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $187,956.31 and $24,643.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24, Escodex and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001949 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 60.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000035 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

