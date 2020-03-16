Bitcoin Planet Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Bitcoin Planet has a market cap of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Storeum (STO) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00154963 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00854005 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00042119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00033543 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00181642 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007721 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00107165 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

