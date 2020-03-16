Bitcoin Private Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $54.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 25% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $274,947.79 and $54.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.0575 or 0.00001154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre, Sistemkoin and Nanex. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 36.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00489597 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00119012 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00091759 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002528 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002570 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 81.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Altcoin Trader, Sistemkoin, Exrates, Nanex, HitBTC, TOPBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

