BitcoiNote (BTCN) Market Capitalization Hits $10,384.99

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BitcoiNote has a market capitalization of $10,384.99 and approximately $13.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitcoiNote has traded down 56.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BTCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,339,168 coins. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

