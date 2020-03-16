Bitcoinus Price Hits $0.0000 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $6,824.15 and $84.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00033624 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00107786 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000824 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,126.55 or 1.00726400 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00084194 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000835 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000385 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com.

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

