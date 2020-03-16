BitGuild PLAT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $393,963.00 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex and ABCC. Over the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $9,855.93 and approximately $393,963.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00020014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.16 or 0.02197259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00188925 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00034315 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00035075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00108261 BTC.

About BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat.

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

