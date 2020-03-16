bitJob (STU) Trading 42.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One bitJob token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC and Liquid. In the last week, bitJob has traded 42.7% lower against the dollar. bitJob has a market cap of $8,865.22 and approximately $13.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.29 or 0.02209410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00191226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036370 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00106949 BTC.

bitJob Profile

bitJob’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,816,093 tokens. The official message board for bitJob is medium.com/bitjob. bitJob’s official website is bitjob.io. bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

bitJob Token Trading

bitJob can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitJob should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitJob using one of the exchanges listed above.

