Bitstar Price Tops $0.0027 on Exchanges (BITS)

Bitstar (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. Bitstar has a market capitalization of $57,452.30 and approximately $12.00 worth of Bitstar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitstar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, Bitstar has traded down 65.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002135 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitstar Profile

Bitstar (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2014. Bitstar’s total supply is 21,111,553 coins. The Reddit community for Bitstar is /r/bitstar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitstar’s official website is www.bitstarcoin.com. Bitstar’s official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitstar Coin Trading

Bitstar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitstar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitstar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitstar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

