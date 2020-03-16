bitUSD (BITUSD) Price Down 37.2% Over Last Week

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. One bitUSD token can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00011123 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. During the last seven days, bitUSD has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar. bitUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $274.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00019103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.20 or 0.02220021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00191047 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 158.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00034533 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00036114 BTC.

About bitUSD

bitUSD was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,148,380 tokens. bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares.

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

