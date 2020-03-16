Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) vs. Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Financial Comparison

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills pays an annual dividend of $2.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Clearway Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Black Hills pays out 60.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Clearway Energy pays out -840.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Black Hills has increased its dividend for 50 consecutive years. Clearway Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Black Hills shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.4% of Clearway Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Black Hills shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Clearway Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Black Hills and Clearway Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Hills $1.73 billion 1.92 $199.31 million $3.53 15.32 Clearway Energy $1.03 billion 3.20 -$11.00 million ($0.10) -166.10

Black Hills has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy. Clearway Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Hills, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Black Hills has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearway Energy has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Black Hills and Clearway Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Hills 11.49% 8.84% 2.96% Clearway Energy -1.07% -0.52% -0.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Black Hills and Clearway Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Hills 0 3 3 0 2.50 Clearway Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50

Black Hills presently has a consensus price target of $79.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.11%. Clearway Energy has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 18.40%. Given Black Hills’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Black Hills is more favorable than Clearway Energy.

Summary

Black Hills beats Clearway Energy on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers. This segment owns 939 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,858 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. The Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,054,000 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming. It also provides appliance repair services to residential customers through company technicians and third-party service providers; and constructs and maintains gas infrastructure facilities for gas transportation customers. This segment owns and operates approximately 4,700 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines; 41,158 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines; 7 natural gas storage sites; and approximately 45,000 horsepower of compression and 600 miles of gathering lines. The Power Generation segment produces electric power through wind, natural gas, and coal generating plants; and sells the electric capacity and energy primarily to utilities under long-term contracts. The Mining segment produces coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming; and sells the coal to electric generation facilities. Black Hills Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems. The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,385 net MW thermal equivalents; and electric generation capacity of 133 net MWs. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.