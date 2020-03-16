Blair William & Co. IL Buys 35,379 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 129.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,379 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,620 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,036 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,162,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,710,000 after purchasing an additional 795,075 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $42,452,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,056,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,120,000 after purchasing an additional 401,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAH. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

In other news, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $3,138,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BAH opened at $69.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $55.86 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.