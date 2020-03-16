Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) & CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (NASDAQ:CIHKY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) and CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Blucora and CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blucora 6.71% 13.89% 8.01% CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.7% of Blucora shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Blucora shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Blucora and CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blucora 0 2 1 0 2.33 CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blucora presently has a consensus price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 174.37%. Given Blucora’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Blucora is more favorable than CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

Blucora has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blucora and CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blucora $717.95 million 0.76 $48.15 million $1.85 6.17 CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR $46.95 billion 2.20 $10.38 billion N/A N/A

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Blucora.

Summary

Blucora beats CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions for consumers and small business owners through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, audit defense, stored value cards, retirement investment accounts, tax preparation support services, data archive services, and e-filing services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. provides various wholesale and retail banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers time, demand, call, notice, and RMB deposits; and deposit, current, and capital accounts. It also provides personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans, as well as loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business, combo, guarantee, and housing mortgage loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and financial leasing, third-party payment, and guarantee services, as well as loans for vessels. In addition, the company offers investment and wealth management, and insurance products; individual forex option and express, and gold trading services; open ended funds; private banking and cash management services; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. Further, it provides settlement and trade chain financing services; international business, wealth investment, risk and financial management, cross border RMB financing, international factoring and settlement, oversea financing, and trade finance services; and forfeiting and risk participation, cross border RMB clearing, interbank business, and escrow services. Additionally, the company offers instruments; custody and pension services; credit cards; and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2017, it had 137 branches; 1,681 sub-branches; 1 branch-level operation center; 1 representative office; 3,340 self-service centers; 11,382 self-service machines, including 1,610 automatic teller machines, and 9,772 deposit-taking and cash withdrawal machines; and 12,936 visual counters. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

