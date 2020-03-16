BMO Capital Markets Lowers Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to Market Perform

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

CPE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen lowered Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

Shares of NYSE:CPE traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 36,068,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,475,213. The stock has a market cap of $218.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.63. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $8.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 300,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,344,924 shares in the company, valued at $9,620,863.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,500 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

