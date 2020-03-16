BMO Capital Markets Upgrades 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) to “Outperform”

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $26.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.09% from the stock’s current price.

TWOU has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.77.

NASDAQ TWOU traded down $5.16 on Monday, hitting $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,837. 2U has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. 2U had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $115,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,187,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,783,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in 2U by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 2U by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 2U by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in 2U by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

