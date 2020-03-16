Bob’s Repair Tops 1-Day Volume of $170,431.00 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $220,109.34 and approximately $170,431.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded down 48% against the dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.50, $24.68, $51.55 and $10.39.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00058768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000626 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00043921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.25 or 0.04226767 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00067757 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00022042 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00016033 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair.

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $20.33, $18.94, $24.43, $32.15, $7.50, $33.94, $5.60, $51.55, $13.77, $50.98 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

