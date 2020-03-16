Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Short Interest Up 6.2% in February

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the February 13th total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 769,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

WIFI stock opened at $8.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70. Boingo Wireless has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.74 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Boingo Wireless’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WIFI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $33.50 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIFI. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Boingo Wireless by 248.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 55,096 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Boingo Wireless by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 92,326 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Boingo Wireless by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Boingo Wireless by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after acquiring an additional 15,645 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Boingo Wireless by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.