BOMB Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. BOMB has a market capitalization of $208,692.60 and approximately $29,359.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 44.7% lower against the dollar. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00004293 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00033506 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00111584 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000838 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,180.75 or 1.01372113 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00084454 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000889 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000391 BTC.

DFSCoin (DFS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000810 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 952,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,212 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com.

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.