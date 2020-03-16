Bonavista Energy Corp (TSE:BNP) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Bonavista Energy Corp (TSE:BNP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.56.

BNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Bonavista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bonavista Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Bonavista Energy from C$0.45 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.50 target price on Bonavista Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Bonavista Energy alerts:

Shares of BNP traded down C$883,429.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.18. The company had a trading volume of 351,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,915. Bonavista Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$1.20. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 million and a PE ratio of -0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.23.

About Bonavista Energy

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonavista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonavista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.