Bonpay Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,775.00 (BON)

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last seven days, Bonpay has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar. Bonpay has a total market capitalization of $83,035.67 and approximately $1,775.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonpay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, Mercatox and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.13 or 0.02211491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00188326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00034404 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00034843 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00107135 BTC.

Bonpay Token Profile

Bonpay was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bonpay’s official message board is medium.com/@bonpay. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bonpay’s official website is bonpay.com.

Bonpay Token Trading

Bonpay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonpay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

