BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Morgan Stanley

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BWA. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

NYSE:BWA traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,770. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. BorgWarner’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.