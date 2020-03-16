Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 233.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $583,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 80,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 35,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $97.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.31 and a 200-day moving average of $131.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.60 and a 12 month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

