Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $148.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.23 and a 200-day moving average of $155.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 82.41, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sun Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $114.22 and a 12 month high of $173.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

In other news, Director Brian M. Hermelin bought 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,964.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $292,791.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

