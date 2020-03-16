Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,465 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 581.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $69.99 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $55.86 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $393,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,487,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

