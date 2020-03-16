Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) Shares Bought by Bulldog Investors LLC

Bulldog Investors LLC raised its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,166 shares during the quarter. Boulder Growth & Income Fund makes up approximately 3.9% of Bulldog Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bulldog Investors LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $9,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 82,520 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 14.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 121,293 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. 13.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIF traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.61. 24,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,804. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

