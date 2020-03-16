BOX Token (BOX) Price Down 60.4% This Week

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. BOX Token has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $12,913.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOX Token has traded down 60.4% against the dollar. One BOX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Hotbit and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOX Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006174 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,609,050 tokens. The official website for BOX Token is box.la. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one.

BOX Token Token Trading

BOX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.