BP (BP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

3/16/2020 – BP was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/16/2020 – BP was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/12/2020 – BP was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/12/2020 – BP was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/9/2020 – BP was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/21/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BP stock traded down $2.59 on Monday, hitting $19.58. 6,990,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,001,492. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BP plc has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.87%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. BP’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in BP in the 4th quarter valued at $5,562,210,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 659.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,414,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,716,000 after buying an additional 2,096,204 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of BP by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,670,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $138,509,000 after buying an additional 1,836,906 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $291,391,000 after buying an additional 1,084,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at $29,537,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

