BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,257 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of BP Midstream Partners worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 21,145 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BPMP opened at $9.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $837.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 74.75% and a net margin of 130.68%. The company had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. BP Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BPMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho cut their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

