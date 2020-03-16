Bradley Tank Acquires 6,200 Shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) Stock

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) insider Bradley Tank acquired 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $78,368.00.

NBW stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 22,075 shares.

About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

