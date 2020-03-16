BRAINSWAY LTD/S (BWAY) to Release Earnings on Monday

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 23rd. Analysts expect BRAINSWAY LTD/S to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BWAY opened at $7.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

About BRAINSWAY LTD/S

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

