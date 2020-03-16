BriaCoin (BRIA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded down 50% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 16th. In the last seven days, BriaCoin has traded 63.3% lower against the US dollar. BriaCoin has a market cap of $7,434.31 and $1.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BriaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11,379.23 or 2.29872387 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 40.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00022047 BTC.

About BriaCoin

BriaCoin (CRYPTO:BRIA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BriaCoin is briacoin.com.

Buying and Selling BriaCoin

BriaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BriaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BriaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

