Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Given Hold Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BSIG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brightsphere Investment Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

Shares of Brightsphere Investment Group stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $511.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 1,914.29% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $207.40 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Guang Yang bought 50,001 shares of Brightsphere Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,510.07. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,510.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

