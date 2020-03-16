Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $330.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 75.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AVGO. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.91.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $46.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,688,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $180.23 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 51.99%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $22,341,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 347,292 shares of company stock valued at $106,455,013 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Broadcom by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,335,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,165,246,000 after acquiring an additional 138,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,575,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,758,455,000 after acquiring an additional 83,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,159,267,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Broadcom by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,052,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $964,550,000 after acquiring an additional 344,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

