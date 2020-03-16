Broadfin Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,003,099 Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO)

Broadfin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,003,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,198,000. Vapotherm makes up 1.6% of Broadfin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Broadfin Capital LLC owned approximately 4.76% of Vapotherm at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 385,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 95.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 185,197 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 257,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 131,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 50,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VAPO traded up $2.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 13,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,782. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a market cap of $264.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.77. Vapotherm Inc has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VAPO shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vapotherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

