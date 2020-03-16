Broadfin Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Broadfin Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 401.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 444,800 shares during the quarter. NanoString Technologies makes up 2.1% of Broadfin Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Broadfin Capital LLC owned 1.55% of NanoString Technologies worth $15,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 36.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,968. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a market cap of $974.21 million, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 0.80. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $36.43.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.23 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 78.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $771,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,770.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 19,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $560,440.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,413.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,839 shares of company stock worth $2,848,942 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

