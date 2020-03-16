Broadfin Capital LLC Has $11.51 Million Holdings in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Broadfin Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 714,908 shares during the period. Sientra comprises 1.5% of Broadfin Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Broadfin Capital LLC owned about 2.60% of Sientra worth $11,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Sientra in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the third quarter worth $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sientra by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Sientra news, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 16,506 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $99,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 63,557 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $375,621.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIEN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Sientra from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Sientra from $13.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Sientra from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.14.

SIEN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.74. 12,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,494. Sientra Inc has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $10.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $92.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. Sientra had a negative net margin of 131.32% and a negative return on equity of 110.06%. The business had revenue of $23.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sientra Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sientra Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

