Broadfin Capital LLC Has $22.50 Million Stock Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Broadfin Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,049,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 519,767 shares during the period. Amarin makes up 3.0% of Broadfin Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Broadfin Capital LLC owned about 0.29% of Amarin worth $22,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 45.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.74. 3,301,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,042,884. Amarin Co. plc has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Amarin had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $143.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amarin from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

