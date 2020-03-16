Broadfin Capital LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN)

Broadfin Capital LLC trimmed its position in STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,839,372 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,077,543 shares during the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences makes up 0.5% of Broadfin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Broadfin Capital LLC owned 5.59% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the period. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on SSKN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.04. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,452. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $3.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

