Broadfin Capital LLC Has $7.77 Million Stock Position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Broadfin Capital LLC trimmed its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073,661 shares during the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.0% of Broadfin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Broadfin Capital LLC owned 2.75% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,344,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $494,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVDL. BidaskClub upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

AVDL traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 17,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,339. Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $237.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 608.01% and a negative net margin of 56.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

