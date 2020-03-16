Broadfin Capital LLC Increases Stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Broadfin Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) by 1,378.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,688,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,506,224 shares during the period. La Jolla Pharmaceutical comprises 1.4% of Broadfin Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Broadfin Capital LLC owned approximately 9.90% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical worth $10,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LJPC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 14,898.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.94. 29,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,471. The firm has a market cap of $103.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 715.11% and a negative net margin of 505.37%. The company had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. Equities research analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 75,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $510,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,131,160 shares of company stock valued at $26,873,996 over the last 90 days. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

