Broadfin Capital LLC Invests $12.67 Million in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Broadfin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 617,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,674,000. Lantheus accounts for about 1.7% of Broadfin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Broadfin Capital LLC owned 1.57% of Lantheus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNTH. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 1,192.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 659,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 608,708 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 406,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 246,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 342,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 114,762 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Lantheus by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 633,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,986,000 after acquiring an additional 106,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $1,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $1.19 on Monday, reaching $11.73. 7,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,195. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $89.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.62 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 45.81% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $27,850.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,858.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $28,226.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,814 shares of company stock valued at $798,331. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LNTH shares. BidaskClub raised Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

