Broadfin Capital LLC Invests $8.99 Million in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Broadfin Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,000. Alexion Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.2% of Broadfin Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,961,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,447,000 after purchasing an additional 90,952 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,731,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,523,000 after buying an additional 881,477 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,658,000 after buying an additional 115,764 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,355,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,554,000 after buying an additional 878,551 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $113,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.89. The stock had a trading volume of 982,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,334. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $141.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.04 and its 200-day moving average is $105.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

ALXN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.55.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

