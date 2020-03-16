Broadfin Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH)

Broadfin Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 721,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 266,687 shares during the period. Recro Pharma makes up approximately 1.8% of Broadfin Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Broadfin Capital LLC owned approximately 3.17% of Recro Pharma worth $13,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Recro Pharma by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,676,000 after acquiring an additional 165,862 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,008 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after buying an additional 60,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Recro Pharma by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 285,361 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 104,960 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $3,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REPH shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Recro Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Recro Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

REPH traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $7.37. 7,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,995. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77. The company has a market cap of $167.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -0.11. Recro Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $19.21.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.91. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Recro Pharma Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

