Broadfin Capital LLC Makes New $16.25 Million Investment in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Broadfin Capital LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 462,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $16,253,000. STAAR Surgical comprises about 2.2% of Broadfin Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Broadfin Capital LLC owned approximately 1.04% of STAAR Surgical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STAA. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 106,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $4,498,688.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,662.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

STAA traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.65. 6,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,245. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 82.57 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.12. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $42.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

