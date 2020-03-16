Broadfin Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Broadfin Capital LLC bought a new position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mylan by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mylan alerts:

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

MYL stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.80. 155,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,151,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56. Mylan NV has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.17, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.75.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. Mylan’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MYL shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mylan in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.37.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.